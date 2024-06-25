Marketplace.
2x ALIVIO PREMIUM CHROME BAR STOOLS GREY LUXURY EXTRA COMFORT MODERN BAR DINING

Upgrade your home, bar, or salon with our sleek and chic set of two faux leather bar stools. These stools are designed to add a touch of designer style to any setting, providing both comfort and elegance.Key Features:Stylish Design:Sleek and Chic: Modern design that will give your home the ‘WOW’ factor.High Back Plush Seat: Comfortable faux leather seat that’s easy to clean.Durable Construction:Strong Chromed Steel Base & Foot Rest: Ensures stability and longevity.Chrome Plated Frame: Adds a touch of elegance and is easy to maintain.Max. User Weight: Supports up to 120kg.Convenient Features:Gas Lift for Easy Height Adjustment: Easily adjust the height to your preference.Swivel Style: Provides flexibility and ease of use.Floor Protector: Protects your flooring from scratches and damage.Easy Assembly:Quick Setup: Can be assembled in minutes.Number of Items in Set: 2 stools included in each set.

