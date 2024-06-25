3 Tier Clothes Airer Rack Indoor Outdoor Dryer Laundry Foldable Dry Rail Hanger

Introducing our brand-new 3 Tier Foldable Clothes Airer Rack, the perfect solution for efficient and versatile laundry drying both indoors and outdoors. Designed with practicality and convenience in mind, this elegant airer rack is equipped with several features to make your laundry tasks easier.

Key Features:

Easy Mobility

Wheels: Equipped with wheels, making it easy to move around your home or garden.

Brakes: Wheels include brakes to keep the airer steady when in use.

Versatile Drying Options

3 Shelves: Provides ample space for drying a variety of clothes.

2 Side Wings: Includes side wings for hanging clothes on your own hangers, offering additional drying space.

Multi-Functional Use

Airing Other Items: Ideal for airing shoes, towels, and other items.

Changing Room Assistant: Can be used as a handy assistant in your changing room for organizing clothes.

Durable and Weatherproof

Powder Coated Frame: The frame is powder-coated, making it weatherproof and damp proof, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Foldable Design: Easily folds away for compact storage when not in use.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 170 x 72 x 64 cm (Height x Length x Depth)

Material: Powder-coated for durability and weather resistance.

Wheels: Includes wheels with brakes for stability.