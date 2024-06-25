6ft Heavy Duty Folding Table Trestle Camping Party

Discover the versatility of our Folding Multi-Purpose Table, a perfect addition to any home for various occasions. Whether you’re hosting family gatherings, celebrations, parties, or simply need extra space for serving food, this table is an ideal solution for both indoor and outdoor use. When not in use, it conveniently folds away to save space.

Key Features:

Versatile Use

Multi-Occasion: Ideal for family and friends get-togethers, celebrations, parties, and even car boot sales.

Indoor and Outdoor: Suitable for use in various environments, from formal indoor functions to casual outdoor events.

Durable Construction

HDPE Top: Hardwearing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) top, smart enough for use as a buffet table at formal functions.

Powder-Coated Metal Legs: Rigid metal legs are powder-coated for extra protection against wear and tear.

Sturdy Design: Equipped with cross-braces for enhanced stability and strength, making it sturdy enough to use as a workshop storage bench.

Space-Saving

Foldable: Easily folds away when not in use, saving valuable space in your home or storage area.

Specifications:

Size: 180 cm (W) x 70 cm (D) x 74 cm (H)