Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mower

Ideal for sloped and irregular shaped gardens, the SimpliGlide 330 is a compact and lightweight hover mower that floats on a cushion of air, making it highly manoeuvrable for your ease-of-use

Utilises a powerful, high performance 1700 W motor and a 33 cm cutting deck capable of cutting through even thick dense grass - so you can tackle your lawn with ease

It's 4 cutting heights ranging from 10 to 30 mm allows you the flexibility to find the perfect height for your lawn, with the long life metal blade ensuring a neater cut and tidy finish to your lawn

This lawn mower drops your grass clippings back into the lawn – acting as a natural fertiliser

It’s 10 m cable gives you the freedom and flexibility to move around your garden area, without the need to worry about reach, and the flat folding handles allow the mower to hang up on the wall for space saving storage after use