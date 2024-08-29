image 1 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mower
image 1 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mowerimage 2 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mowerimage 3 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mowerimage 4 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mowerimage 5 of Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mower

Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mower

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Flymo SimpliGlide 330 Electric Lawn Mower
Ideal for sloped and irregular shaped gardens, the SimpliGlide 330 is a compact and lightweight hover mower that floats on a cushion of air, making it highly manoeuvrable for your ease-of-useUtilises a powerful, high performance 1700 W motor and a 33 cm cutting deck capable of cutting through even thick dense grass - so you can tackle your lawn with easeIt's 4 cutting heights ranging from 10 to 30 mm allows you the flexibility to find the perfect height for your lawn, with the long life metal blade ensuring a neater cut and tidy finish to your lawnThis lawn mower drops your grass clippings back into the lawn – acting as a natural fertiliserIt’s 10 m cable gives you the freedom and flexibility to move around your garden area, without the need to worry about reach, and the flat folding handles allow the mower to hang up on the wall for space saving storage after use
Long Life BladeEasy to store with foldable handlesDual lever handles to allow comfortable operation

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here