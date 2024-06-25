Marketplace.
Gastroback Design Espresso Advanced Barista

Gastroback Design Espresso Advanced Barista
This coffee maker is used for all coffee specialities from espresso, latte macchiato, cappuccino and americano to café creme. Programmable portafilter espresso machine with integrated cone grinder for freshly ground coffee beans, coffee powder. Thermal block heating system: fast heating time (approx. 1.5 min). Integrated hot water function for café americano, café crème or tea. 11 Grind settings and coffee powder quantity individually adjustable. Bean fresh container for 220 g beans. Allows up to 30 espresso shots. Accessories included: double-wall filter insert for 1 and 2 cups, filter insert for e.s.e. Pads, milk frothing jug, measuring spoon with professional espresso tamper, cleaning tool, water filter.
Stainless Steel Finish

