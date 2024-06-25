Gastroback Design Espresso Advanced Barista

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This coffee maker is used for all coffee specialities from espresso, latte macchiato, cappuccino and americano to café creme. Programmable portafilter espresso machine with integrated cone grinder for freshly ground coffee beans, coffee powder. Thermal block heating system: fast heating time (approx. 1.5 min). Integrated hot water function for café americano, café crème or tea. 11 Grind settings and coffee powder quantity individually adjustable. Bean fresh container for 220 g beans. Allows up to 30 espresso shots. Accessories included: double-wall filter insert for 1 and 2 cups, filter insert for e.s.e. Pads, milk frothing jug, measuring spoon with professional espresso tamper, cleaning tool, water filter.

This coffee maker is used for all coffee specialities from espresso, latte macchiato, cappuccino and americano to café creme. Programmable portafilter espresso machine with integrated cone grinder for freshly ground coffee beans, coffee powder. Thermal block heating system: fast heating time (approx. 1.5 min). Integrated hot water function for café americano, café crème or tea. 11 Grind settings and coffee powder quantity individually adjustable. Bean fresh container for 220 g beans. Allows up to 30 espresso shots. Accessories included: double-wall filter insert for 1 and 2 cups, filter insert for e.s.e. Pads, milk frothing jug, measuring spoon with professional espresso tamper, cleaning tool, water filter.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.