Marketplace.
image 1 of Tefal Puregliss Steam Iron
image 1 of Tefal Puregliss Steam Ironimage 2 of Tefal Puregliss Steam Ironimage 3 of Tefal Puregliss Steam Iron

Tefal Puregliss Steam Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

Tefal Puregliss Steam Iron
Blitz your ironing pile with the super-powerful Puregliss. It heats up in a flash thanks to 3000W and gives you 50g/min steam output plus a huge 280g boost to remove creases in no time. Scale and stains aren't an issue thanks to the clever Micro Scale Filter. Ironing won't feel a drag with Tefal's smoothest gliding soleplate. You can also use this iron vertically to steam and sanitise hanging garments, even curtains. And, if you forget to turn it off, it will do that for you.Micro-Scale Filter for better anti-scale
Dry Tank AlertAuto clean Durilium soleplateVariable Steam Function

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here