Hamilton Beach Essentials Digital 20L Microwave

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Upgrade your kitchen with the Hamilton Beach Essential 20L Digital Microwave. Featuring intuitive controls and LED display, it seamlessly fits into any space. With 700W power and 8 presets, cooking is fast and reliable. Quick defrost, child lock, and LED lighting ensure convenience and safety. Enjoy even heating with the rotating glass turntable and customise cooking with 10 power levels. Stylish and easy to clean, it's the perfect blend of form and function for effortless cooking.

Upgrade your kitchen with the Hamilton Beach Essential 20L Digital Microwave. Featuring intuitive controls and LED display, it seamlessly fits into any space. With 700W power and 8 presets, cooking is fast and reliable. Quick defrost, child lock, and LED lighting ensure convenience and safety. Enjoy even heating with the rotating glass turntable and customise cooking with 10 power levels. Stylish and easy to clean, it's the perfect blend of form and function for effortless cooking.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.