Hamilton Beach Essentials Digital 20L Microwave

700w of cooking power and a 20L capacity

With its compact design and vintage-inspired aesthetic, this microwave brings a touch of nostalgia to any kitchen.

8 pre-set auto cook programs, including popcorn and pizza, for quick and easy meal preparation.

Quick start function allows you to start cooking with just the touch of a button

The defrost function is perfect for thawing frozen food quickly and evenly

Digital LED Display is easy to read and provides all the information you need at a glance

For added safety, this microwave features a child lock function that prevents accidental use by little ones.