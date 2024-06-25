Hamilton Beach Family 30L Microwave

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Discover the Hamilton Beach 30L Combination Microwave with Grill – a culinary essential designed for family-sized cooking. Boasting a spacious 30-litre capacity, this microwave offers ample room for your culinary creations. With 8 auto-cook programmes, you'll enjoy the ultimate versatility, effortlessly preparing a variety of dishes. The defrost function adds a practical touch, allowing you to defrost different dishes with precision based on weight to time ratios. Embrace multi-functional cooking with the combination aspect, which seamlessly merges microwave energy, a grill, and convection heating (fan-assisted), enabling you to heat, roast, crisp, and brown to perfection. This stylish microwave features a user-friendly design, making it easy to navigate through its functionalities. The large 30 cm wide removable glass turntable and a stainless steel interior ensure easy cleaning after each use. Complete with a grill rack, the Hamilton Beach 30L Combination Microwave with Grill is the perfect all-in-one solution for hassle-free family cooking. Elevate your kitchen experience with this versatile appliance – where capacity meets convenience for culinary excellence.

