Gastroback Pro Waffle Maker

Make delicious Belgian waffles at home any time with the Gastroback 62424 Advanced Waffle Maker. It has 2 waffle plates, so you can cook a pair at a time - just pour in your mix and you'll have a tasty treat in minutes.

Choose from a range of styles, including Belgian, Classic and Chocolate. You can also vary the waffle texture and the browning level, for a fluffy, crispy or golden-brown finish.

Don't worry about mess; the waffle maker has overflow protection to collect any excess batter. And the non-stick coating makes it easier to clean the waffle plates after you're done.

For 2 Belgian waffles, 5 different programs (Belgian waffles, classic waffles, chocolate waffles, butter-milk waffles and own program)

Waffle texture can be selected: Interior soft, outside crispy or crispy baked all-through

Automatic baking: fast heating at 1,600 Watts for a golden-brown crust, Baking at 800-1,600 Watts

Double heating elements above and below provide even heat distribution

Control via LCD-display, Count-down timer shows the remaining baking time

Over-flow protection collects excess batter