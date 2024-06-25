Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Green
image 1 of Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Greenimage 2 of Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Greenimage 3 of Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Greenimage 4 of Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Green

Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Green
Embrace the power of a well-crafted broom with our Charnwood 18'' Dual Fill Broom, perfect for keeping large gardens or outdoor spaces impeccably clean. Expertly made in the Borough of Charnwood in Leicestershire, this broom combines the durability of stiff bassine bristles with the gentle cleaning properties of soft tampico fibers, ensuring effective debris removal without damaging surfaces. This broom features a robust wooden base and a soft neoprene handle that provides a comfortable grip during extensive cleaning tasks. It is part of the Charnwood range, which is renowned for its superior strength, elegance, and functionality, each piece marked with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox. The broom’s dimensions ensure it is easy to manage and effective for a wide range of tasks, with a total length of 140 cm and a handle diameter that provides a firm grip. Weighing just 1.1 kg, it combines lightweight design with heavy-duty cleaning capabilities, making it an essential tool for any outdoor area.
Dual bristle types for versatile cleaningComfortable neoprene grip for prolonged useCrafted from FSC certified wood for sustainability

View all Cleaning Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here