Charles Bentley Charnwood 18" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC Wood Green

Embrace the power of a well-crafted broom with our Charnwood 18'' Dual Fill Broom, perfect for keeping large gardens or outdoor spaces impeccably clean. Expertly made in the Borough of Charnwood in Leicestershire, this broom combines the durability of stiff bassine bristles with the gentle cleaning properties of soft tampico fibers, ensuring effective debris removal without damaging surfaces. This broom features a robust wooden base and a soft neoprene handle that provides a comfortable grip during extensive cleaning tasks. It is part of the Charnwood range, which is renowned for its superior strength, elegance, and functionality, each piece marked with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox. The broom’s dimensions ensure it is easy to manage and effective for a wide range of tasks, with a total length of 140 cm and a handle diameter that provides a firm grip. Weighing just 1.1 kg, it combines lightweight design with heavy-duty cleaning capabilities, making it an essential tool for any outdoor area.