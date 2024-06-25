Charles Bentley Diamond Pattern Lightweight Waterproof Indoor/Patio Round Rug

Elevate your home or outdoor area with this striking geometric pattern rug, crafted for both beauty and durability. Made from 100% polypropylene and finished with fabric edging for additional stability, this rug is not only stylish but also UV resistant and easy to maintain. Whether placed in high-traffic indoor areas like kitchens and conservatories or enhancing your patio space, this rug promises versatility without compromising on design. Available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and colors, it's designed to fit seamlessly into any decor. Please note, the rug will arrive folded and may be slippery when wet, but rolling it upon arrival will help eliminate fold marks, ensuring your space looks polished and inviting.