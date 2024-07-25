Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Table
image 1 of Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Tableimage 2 of Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Table

Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.99

£13.99/each

Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Table
Elevate your outdoor dining experience with our effortlessly portable folding low level picnic table, designed for families who love to embrace the outdoors. Whether you're embarking on a camping adventure, enjoying a meal in the open air, or engaging in spirited board games, this table is your perfect companion. Crafted with a robust aluminium frame and a sturdy MDF surface, it combines durability with lightweight ease. Its intuitive foldable design allows for compact storage, while the built-in carry handle ensures seamless transportation. Easy to clean and maintain, this picnic table stands as a testament to practicality and style, making it an essential addition to your outdoor gear.Open size: H25 x L60 x W40cmFolded size: H4.5 x L40 x W33cm
Ultra-lightweight & portable designQuick fold mechanism for easy storageDurable MDF surface for all activitiesLow level for picnics

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here