Charles Bentley Odyssey Mini Folding Low Picnic Table

Elevate your outdoor dining experience with our effortlessly portable folding low level picnic table, designed for families who love to embrace the outdoors. Whether you're embarking on a camping adventure, enjoying a meal in the open air, or engaging in spirited board games, this table is your perfect companion. Crafted with a robust aluminium frame and a sturdy MDF surface, it combines durability with lightweight ease. Its intuitive foldable design allows for compact storage, while the built-in carry handle ensures seamless transportation. Easy to clean and maintain, this picnic table stands as a testament to practicality and style, making it an essential addition to your outdoor gear. Open size: H25 x L60 x W40cm Folded size: H4.5 x L40 x W33cm