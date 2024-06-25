Redwood Fireside Companion Set Iron Tool Stand Matte Black

Enhance your fireside setup with this classic four-piece companion set, a perfect blend of functionality and traditional design. The set includes a poker, tongs, coal shovel, and brush, each equipped with practical hooped handles and supported by a straight line tool stand. The timeless black matte finish and robust construction ensure this set not only looks good beside your fire but lasts through many winters.