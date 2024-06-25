Marketplace.
image 1 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand
image 1 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Standimage 2 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Standimage 3 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Standimage 4 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Standimage 5 of Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand

Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand
Transform your living space into a cozy haven with our antique gold Companion Set, designed to complement open fires and wood burners. This elegant set includes all the essential tools—poker, tongs, coal shovel, and brush—each crafted with care from high-quality iron and finished in a striking antique gold. Whether you're stoking the fire on a chilly evening or simply enjoying the warmth and ambiance, this set ensures functionality meets style. Carefully designed to enhance both the practicality and aesthetics of your fireside, this Companion Set not only helps keep your fire burning efficiently but also serves as a stylish addition to your décor. The minimalist design, combined with a durable powder-coated finish, ensures longevity and ease of maintenance, making it an indispensable part of your home through the winter months.
Antique gold finish adds eleganceIncludes all essential fire toolsSturdy circular base for stability"

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here