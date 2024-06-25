Chestnut Fireside Companion Set with Stand Poker Shovel Brush Tongs Tool Stand

Transform your living space into a cozy haven with our antique gold Companion Set, designed to complement open fires and wood burners. This elegant set includes all the essential tools—poker, tongs, coal shovel, and brush—each crafted with care from high-quality iron and finished in a striking antique gold. Whether you're stoking the fire on a chilly evening or simply enjoying the warmth and ambiance, this set ensures functionality meets style. Carefully designed to enhance both the practicality and aesthetics of your fireside, this Companion Set not only helps keep your fire burning efficiently but also serves as a stylish addition to your décor. The minimalist design, combined with a durable powder-coated finish, ensures longevity and ease of maintenance, making it an indispensable part of your home through the winter months.