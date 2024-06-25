Marketplace.
image 1 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finish
image 1 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finishimage 2 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finishimage 3 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finishimage 4 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finishimage 5 of Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finish

Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finish

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finish
Experience the blend of traditional charm and essential functionality with the Palm Fireside Companion Set. Designed to enhance your fireplace management, this set includes a coal shovel, tongs, brush, and poker, each with hooped handles for easy use. The natural coco fiber brush and sturdy iron tools ensure longevity and durability. Neatly organized on a solid square base with a sleek black matte finish, this companion set not only serves your winter needs but also adds a touch of elegance to your fireside decor. Ideal for keeping your living space tidy and warm during the cold months, this companion set is a perfect mix of aesthetic appeal and practicality. Whether stoking a fire or cleaning up ashes, this comprehensive set ensures you have everything at hand, making it an indispensable accessory for any fireplace.
Complete four-piece tool setTraditional design with hooped handlesDurable black matte finish

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here