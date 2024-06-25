Palm Fireside Companion Set Tool Stand Square Base Black Matte Finish

Experience the blend of traditional charm and essential functionality with the Palm Fireside Companion Set. Designed to enhance your fireplace management, this set includes a coal shovel, tongs, brush, and poker, each with hooped handles for easy use. The natural coco fiber brush and sturdy iron tools ensure longevity and durability. Neatly organized on a solid square base with a sleek black matte finish, this companion set not only serves your winter needs but also adds a touch of elegance to your fireside decor. Ideal for keeping your living space tidy and warm during the cold months, this companion set is a perfect mix of aesthetic appeal and practicality. Whether stoking a fire or cleaning up ashes, this comprehensive set ensures you have everything at hand, making it an indispensable accessory for any fireplace.