Charles Bentley Odyssey 4 Seater Folding Portable Camping Furniture Set 4 Seater

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Embrace outdoor dining with the portable Odyssey 4 Seater Picnic Table, designed to enhance your picnicking, BBQs, and camping experiences. This versatile set includes a durable aluminium-framed table with adjustable height and four foldable stools, ensuring comfort for the whole family. Its clever design allows the stools to be stored under the table, securing a compact form for easy transportation and storage. Equipped with a carry handle, this picnic set is effortlessly portable. Both the table and stools are simple to clean and maintain, making your outdoor adventures hassle-free and enjoyable.

Embrace outdoor dining with the portable Odyssey 4 Seater Picnic Table, designed to enhance your picnicking, BBQs, and camping experiences. This versatile set includes a durable aluminium-framed table with adjustable height and four foldable stools, ensuring comfort for the whole family. Its clever design allows the stools to be stored under the table, securing a compact form for easy transportation and storage. Equipped with a carry handle, this picnic set is effortlessly portable. Both the table and stools are simple to clean and maintain, making your outdoor adventures hassle-free and enjoyable.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.