Elm Fireside Companion Set with Poker Brush Coal Shovel Contemporary Tool Holder

Elevate your fireside with this stylish and contemporary designed tool kit. Compact and practical, it includes all the essential tools you need for maintaining your fireplace—poker, brush, and coal shovel—all neatly organized on a stand with a circular base and a convenient carrying handle. Each tool features hooked handles for easy hanging and use. The sleek matte black finish ensures that this tool kit not only serves a functional purpose but also enhances your fireplace aesthetics. Perfect for any home with a fireplace, this tool kit combines utility with a modern look to complement your living space. It's not only an essential accessory for managing your fire but also acts as a decorative piece that fits seamlessly with any decor. Safe and easy to handle, this set is a must-have for a tidy and efficient hearth.