Charles Bentley St Tropez Rattan Bistro Set - Grey Compact Chat Set for Two

Introducing the Charles Bentley St Tropez Rattan Chat Set, a modern and compact outdoor furniture solution designed to enhance any small garden, patio, decking, or balcony area. This set comfortably seats up to two people, making it an excellent choice for couples seeking the luxury of rattan furniture without sacrificing space. The set includes two armchairs and an oval-sized table, all crafted from high-quality PE rattan with a steel frame and glass table top, complemented by soft, washable polyester cushions for added comfort. The space-saving design allows for efficient storage, with chairs that tuck away under the table, perfect for enjoying morning coffee or dining al fresco. This product requires some self-assembly, with full instructions provided. Please note, it will be delivered on a pallet, which the recipient is responsible for disposing of.