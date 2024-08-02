Charles Bentley Odyssey Folding Kitchen Camping Large Storage Unit Portable

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Odyssey large camping storage unit is the ultimate solution for organizing your camping trips this summer. Designed specifically for family outings, this robust unit features a central table complete with a windshield, providing protection while cooking. It's accompanied by two additional table surfaces ideal for meal preparation. Made from a durable aluminium frame and MDF table tops, it offers a stable and secure setup for your food and cooking essentials. The unit is equipped with mesh panelling for improved ventilation, ensuring that food items stay fresh. Easy to assemble and equally simple to fold down, it fits neatly into the included 600D Oxford polyester carry bag, making transportation and storage hassle-free. The spacious design allows ample room for a stove and kitchen supplies, making it an essential addition to any camping gear.

