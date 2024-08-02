Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Grey 4 Person Picnic Bag Backpack With Cutlery, Plates, Blanket
Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
Charles Bentley Grey 4 Person Picnic Bag Backpack With Cutlery, Plates, Blanket
Transform your outdoor dining experience with our innovative picnic rucksack, a modern twist on the traditional picnic basket. Designed for ultimate convenience and style, this rucksack comes fully equipped with everything you need for a delightful picnic, including stainless steel cutlery, wine glasses, and even a cheese board. Its thoughtful design features two main compartments for organized storage, two detachable wine bags, and a compact cheese board with a knife, making it perfect for a family outing or a romantic getaway. Crafted from durable two-tone polyester and complemented by stylish brown straps, this backpack is both attractive and practical. The included blanket has a polyfleece top for comfort and an aluminum foil bottom to keep it dry, making it ideal for any outdoor setting. Lightweight yet spacious, this rucksack ensures that carrying your picnic supplies is as effortless as enjoying them.
Complete picnic set for four in a stylish backpackIncludes cheese board & two wine coolersAluminium foil lining keeps contents cool
|Heat resistant
|N/A
|Type
|Set
|Material
|Aluminum
|Size
|H42 x L32 x W21cm
|Handle
|Yes
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 2-4 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.