Charles Bentley Grey 4 Person Picnic Bag Backpack With Cutlery, Plates, Blanket

Transform your outdoor dining experience with our innovative picnic rucksack, a modern twist on the traditional picnic basket. Designed for ultimate convenience and style, this rucksack comes fully equipped with everything you need for a delightful picnic, including stainless steel cutlery, wine glasses, and even a cheese board. Its thoughtful design features two main compartments for organized storage, two detachable wine bags, and a compact cheese board with a knife, making it perfect for a family outing or a romantic getaway. Crafted from durable two-tone polyester and complemented by stylish brown straps, this backpack is both attractive and practical. The included blanket has a polyfleece top for comfort and an aluminum foil bottom to keep it dry, making it ideal for any outdoor setting. Lightweight yet spacious, this rucksack ensures that carrying your picnic supplies is as effortless as enjoying them.
Complete picnic set for four in a stylish backpackIncludes cheese board & two wine coolersAluminium foil lining keeps contents cool

