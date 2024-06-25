Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Grey
image 1 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Greyimage 2 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Greyimage 3 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Greyimage 4 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Greyimage 5 of Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Grey

Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Grey
Create the ultimate outdoor dining area with this large-sized round rattan dining table, ideal for up to 6 diners. Constructed from durable, weatherproof variegated rattan with a 1.2mm steel frame and topped with 5mm tempered glass, it combines functionality with a contemporary aesthetic. The table is easy to maintain, clean, and comes equipped with a parasol hole for those sunny days, ensuring comfort and style are not compromised. Available in grey, this table can be perfectly paired with matching rattan garden furniture to complete your outdoor setting. Dimensions:H74 x Dia130 (cm)
Seats up to 6, with parasol holeEasy maintenance & weatherproofRobust steel frame & glass topPlease Note: Kerbside Palletised Delivery

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here