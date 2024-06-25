Charles Bentley Rattan 6 Seater Dining Table - Grey

Create the ultimate outdoor dining area with this large-sized round rattan dining table, ideal for up to 6 diners. Constructed from durable, weatherproof variegated rattan with a 1.2mm steel frame and topped with 5mm tempered glass, it combines functionality with a contemporary aesthetic. The table is easy to maintain, clean, and comes equipped with a parasol hole for those sunny days, ensuring comfort and style are not compromised. Available in grey, this table can be perfectly paired with matching rattan garden furniture to complete your outdoor setting. Dimensions: H74 x Dia130 (cm)