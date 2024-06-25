Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Environmental Composter

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Composter is a must-have for environmentally conscious gardeners looking to recycle and enrich their soil. Designed to be durable and weather-resistant, this composter is made from high-quality plastic and boasts a substantial 220-liter capacity, making it perfect for composting garden waste and vegetable-based food scraps. Its lockable lid ensures that contents are secure and odors are contained, while the convenient opening hatch at the front allows for easy removal of compost. Although this model does not include a base, its design ensures stability and ease of use in any outdoor space.

The Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Composter is a must-have for environmentally conscious gardeners looking to recycle and enrich their soil. Designed to be durable and weather-resistant, this composter is made from high-quality plastic and boasts a substantial 220-liter capacity, making it perfect for composting garden waste and vegetable-based food scraps. Its lockable lid ensures that contents are secure and odors are contained, while the convenient opening hatch at the front allows for easy removal of compost. Although this model does not include a base, its design ensures stability and ease of use in any outdoor space.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.