Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Environmental Composter

Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Environmental Composter
The Charles Bentley Ward 220L Ecomax Composter is a must-have for environmentally conscious gardeners looking to recycle and enrich their soil. Designed to be durable and weather-resistant, this composter is made from high-quality plastic and boasts a substantial 220-liter capacity, making it perfect for composting garden waste and vegetable-based food scraps. Its lockable lid ensures that contents are secure and odors are contained, while the convenient opening hatch at the front allows for easy removal of compost. Although this model does not include a base, its design ensures stability and ease of use in any outdoor space.
Large 220L capacity for garden wasteDurable & weather-resistant materialLockable lid & easy-access hatch

