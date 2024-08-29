image 1 of Charles Bentley ODYSSEY 4 Seater Compact Folding Aluminium Bench Dining Set
Charles Bentley ODYSSEY 4 Seater Compact Folding Aluminium Bench Dining Set

This product's currently out of stock
Discover the ultimate in versatility and convenience with our Odyssey 4 Seater Folding Dining Set, designed to cater to your dynamic lifestyle. Perfect for everything from camping adventures to casual backyard gatherings, this compact dining set combines functionality with effortless style. Crafted from durable aluminium and robust 600D Oxford fabric, the set includes one table and two benches that easily fold down into a sleek carry box. Lightweight yet sturdy, it's the ideal solution for additional seating that promises comfort and practicality, ensuring you're well-equipped for any occasion. Embrace the convenience of portability without compromising on durability or style.Table: H70 x L105 x w90cmBenches: H38 x L87 x W23cm
Compact & easily transportableSturdy aluminium frame designVersatile for various outdoor occasions

