Conifer Fireside Companion Set Straight Line Tool Stand Rectangular Base Black

Elevate your fireside experience with the Conifer Fireside Companion Set. This set features a sleek, straight-line tool stand with a rectangular base and includes all the essentials: tongs, a poker, a coal shovel, and a brush with natural coco fiber bristles. The compact design fits neatly beside your fireplace, while the hooped handles offer easy handling. Its traditional design and robust iron construction, coupled with a black powder-coated finish, make it both a practical and stylish addition to any home.