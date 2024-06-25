Marketplace.
Conifer Fireside Companion Set Straight Line Tool Stand Rectangular Base Black

£24.99

£24.99/each

Elevate your fireside experience with the Conifer Fireside Companion Set. This set features a sleek, straight-line tool stand with a rectangular base and includes all the essentials: tongs, a poker, a coal shovel, and a brush with natural coco fiber bristles. The compact design fits neatly beside your fireplace, while the hooped handles offer easy handling. Its traditional design and robust iron construction, coupled with a black powder-coated finish, make it both a practical and stylish addition to any home.
Compact Design Fits Any FiresideIncludes Four Essential ToolsDurable Iron with Black Finish

