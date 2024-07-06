Charnwood Hallway Bench with Open Shoe Tidy Free Standing Grey 20kg

Transform your entryway with our Charnwood Hallway Bench featuring an open shoe tidy. This modern and practical piece not only offers a comfortable place to sit but also provides ample storage with its four cubbies, perfect for organizing shoes and keeping your hallway clutter-free. The sturdy oak veneer top and sleek grey finish add a touch of elegance, making it a perfect match for any home decor. The removable seat cushion enhances comfort and ease of cleaning, ensuring your hallway is both welcoming and stylish. Ideal for busy households, this hallway bench is designed to maximize space while providing a cozy spot to put on or take off shoes. Its lightweight design allows for easy placement anywhere in your home, adding functionality and charm to your daily routine.