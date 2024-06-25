Charles Bentley Mini Dandelion LED String Lights 10m Waterproof Battery Operated

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Transform any space into a magical wonderland with the Charles Bentley 10m Dandelion Light String. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings, these lights offer flexibility and ease of use, powered by batteries and protected by a waterproof casing. Whether brightening up your garden, adding sparkle to your festive decorations, or lighting up a camping site, these lights ensure your space is warm and inviting. This dandelion-themed light string, with a light diameter of 6 cm each, provides a charming effect wherever placed. The transparent cable blends seamlessly with any decor, ensuring that nothing detracts from the delicate, glowing dandelions. Perfect for creating a festive atmosphere or simply adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor gatherings.

