Charles Bentley Odyssey Portable Camping Gas Stove Cooker Double

Embark on your next camping adventure with the Odyssey Gas Stove, your ultimate outdoor cooking companion. Compact, lightweight, and incredibly easy to use, this stove features twin burners allowing you to prepare a variety of meals simultaneously. Perfect for camping, traveling, or a day out at the beach, the Odyssey Gas Stove ensures that your culinary needs are met, wherever you are. With its electric ignition and enamelled pan support, cooking outdoors has never been more convenient. Please note, gas canisters are not included, allowing you to choose the best option for your cooking needs.

