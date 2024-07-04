Marketplace.
Charnwood Contemporary Ten Hook Dark Grey Mounted Iron Coat Rack Inside/Outside

Enhance the organization and style of any space with the Charnwood Iron Coat Rack. Designed for versatility, this coat rack features a mix of five small and five large hooks, making it perfect for handling a variety of outerwear. Its sleek, contemporary design in dark grey fits seamlessly into both indoor and outdoor settings, such as hallways, cloakrooms, or outhouses. This wall-mounted coat rack is not only functional but also adds a touch of modern elegance to your décor. While the rack is easy to install, please note that wall fixings are not included, and minimal assembly is required. The presence of welding marks might be visible due to the handcrafted nature of the production process, adding unique character to each piece. Each hook can support up to 0.5kg, making it both a practical and attractive choice for organizing your space.
Equipped with 10 sturdy hooks to manage a variety of itemsMade from iron for long-lasting useIdeal for both indoor and outdoor installation

