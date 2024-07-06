Charnwood Wooden Shoe and Boot Locker Free Standing Acacia Wood Body 11kg

Transform your hallway with the stylish and functional Charnwood Shoe and Boot Locker. This modern storage solution is perfect for organizing your footwear neatly and efficiently. Crafted from durable acacia wood with a sleek painted finish, this locker features six cubbies, each fitted with a metal label holder for easy identification and organization of your shoes and boots. Its compact design and robust construction make it an ideal choice for any home needing to maximize space while maintaining order. Not only does this shoe and boot locker keep your entryway clutter-free, but it also adds a touch of elegance to your home decor. The metal label holders enhance its functionality, allowing for personalized organization that meets your specific needs. With a maximum load capacity of 14kg, it is built to withstand daily use, providing a long-lasting solution to your storage challenges.