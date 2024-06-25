Marketplace.
image 1 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Base
image 1 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Baseimage 2 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Baseimage 3 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Baseimage 4 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Baseimage 5 of Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Base

Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Base

£44.99

£44.99/each

Lilac Fireside Companion Set Iron Frame Aluminium Handles Rectangular Base
Enhance your fireside setup with this essential 4-piece companion set, a perfect blend of functionality and traditional style. Crafted from durable iron with sleek aluminum handles, this set includes a coal shovel, tongs, brush, and poker, all neatly organized on a robust rectangular base designed to contain ash and debris. The classic black matte finish adds a touch of elegance to your hearth, making it a practical and stylish addition to your home. Ideal for managing your fireplace during the chilly months, this companion set provides all the tools you need to maintain a clean and inviting hearth. Whether you're stoking the fire or cleaning up, this set ensures everything you need is within easy reach, marrying aesthetic appeal with practical use.
Aluminum handles for durabilityRectangular base contains debrisTraditional black matte finish

