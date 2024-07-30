Charles Bentley FSC Slim Wooden Ladder Planter - Grey Tall 5 Shelves

The Charles Bentley Rustic Style Planter offers a distinctive twist to typical garden planters with its unique ladder design. Constructed from durable FSC-certified wood and finished in a chic grey waterproof paint, this planter is designed to withstand the elements, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This planter is an ideal choice for those looking to maximize their garden space creatively. It allows for the display of herbs or a cascade of colorful flowers, enhancing any garden, patio, or balcony. The varied shelf depths provide ample space for different plant types, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The grey finish adds a touch of elegance, easily blending into any setting and making it a standout piece that offers practical use and decorative charm