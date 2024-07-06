Charnwood Large Wooden Shoe and Boot Locker Free Standing Black and Brown 24kg

Enhance your home organization with the Charnwood Large Wooden Shoe and Boot Locker. Perfect for those who need ample space for footwear, this locker combines functionality with style. It features a total of 11 cubbies—9 small and 2 extra-large—ideal for storing everything from everyday shoes to bulky boots. Each compartment is equipped with a metal label holder, making it easy to organize and find what you need quickly. Crafted from durable acacia wood with a stylish painted finish, this locker is not only practical but also adds a touch of elegance to your entryway or mudroom. This locker is designed to be freestanding, allowing flexible placement in your home. Whether placed in a hallway, entryway, or utility room, it provides a structured solution to shoe storage while enhancing your decor. The robust design ensures it can handle daily use, making it a valuable addition to any busy household.