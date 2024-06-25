Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Bulldozer 10 Ton Hand Operated Heavy Duty Hydraulic Log Splitter

Charles Bentley Bulldozer 10 Ton Hand Operated Heavy Duty Hydraulic Log Splitter

Take the hard work out of preparing your firewood with our robust 10-ton hydraulic log splitter. Ideal for both personal and light commercial use, this hand-operated unit makes it simple to split small to medium-sized logs. Equipped with a dual-speed hydraulic pump, it efficiently builds up to 10 tons of splitting force, capable of handling both soft and hard wood. Its compact design includes wheels for easy transportation, ensuring it can be moved to wherever it's needed around your home or work area. This tool is a must-have for anyone looking to reduce the physical strain and increase the efficiency of their wood splitting tasks. It operates without electricity, offering flexibility and independence from power sources, making it perfect for use in remote locations. The included rubber handles provide comfort and better grip, enhancing user control and safety during operation. With its straightforward assembly and robust construction, this log splitter is designed to offer lasting service and performance.
10 ton splitting forceWheels for easy portabilityDual-speed hydraulic pump enhances performance

