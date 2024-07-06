image 1 of Charles Bentley Odyssey Camping Storage Table Portable Low Side Shelf
Charles Bentley Odyssey Camping Storage Table Portable Low Side Shelf

Embark on your next family camping adventure with the ultimate convenience of this large camping storage unit. Designed for the outdoor enthusiast, this versatile piece features a spacious table top for meal preparation and two zip-up storage compartments underneath to keep your cooking equipment, supplies, or clothing organized and accessible. Constructed with a durable aluminium frame, this storage unit is both lightweight and sturdy. Its foldable design ensures easy assembly and compact storage, making it a must-have for any camping trip. The adjustable legs offer three height positions for added flexibility, allowing you to create a comfortable outdoor kitchen or storage area wherever you go.
Foldable & lightweight for easy transportTwo zip-up compartments for storageAdjustable legs for optimal height

