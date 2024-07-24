Charles Bentley Electric Floor Standing Patio Heater 2000W - Black

Extend your outdoor gatherings into the cooler evenings with our 2000W electric floor standing patio heater. Perfect for providing both warmth and light, this electric heater is a safer alternative to gas heaters, eliminating the need for flames while offering instant heat. Featuring a sleek, modern design, it blends seamlessly into any garden setting. With three adjustable heat settings (800/1200/2000W) and a halogen heating element, it ensures efficient and immediate warmth over a radius of 3.5 meters at 35 degrees Celsius. The package includes a remote control for easy operation, a 1.8M power cord for flexibility in placement, and a 0.5M stainless steel chain for secure installation. Constructed from durable aluminium and steel, and standing at 195cm tall, this patio heater is both robust and stylish. Its black color adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. For added safety and compliance, the cable cord is H05RN-F VDE approved, and the heater meets RoHS and PAH standards. It's designed for outdoor use and requires connection to an IP66 outdoor socket, as it is IP45 tested for outdoor durability. Simple self-assembly is required, with full instructions provided to ensure ease of setup.