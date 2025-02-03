LAV Nectar Glass Tumblers - 280ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of striking Eastern Mediterranean style to your drinks cabinet or dining table with these Nectar Drinking Tumblers from LAV. Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware. The Nectar collection effortlessly pairs that innovative spirit with the retro stylings of classic American diners and Italian gelaterias, resulting in a sleek and versatile serving vessel as perfectly tailored to the service of small desserts and sweet treats as it is fruit juices, milk and cocktails. A short, stout stem promotes long-lasting balance and stability, whilst also allowing diners to grip the bowl without warming its contents.

Sold by Rinkit