Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sage

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Perfectly designed for eating on the go, the lids of our nifty Snack Pots invite your little one to help themselves to whatever tasty treats may lie inside - without the contents spilling out onto the floor around them!

The sturdy silicone material will stand firm in the the face of even the most enthusiastic dish flingers, while a handy suction base sticks fast to tabletops, trays and other smooth surfaces to further eliminate mess.

As with everything in our Silicone Suction Collection, this pot is dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning, while the collapsible design allows for convenient space-saving storage.