image 1 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sage
image 1 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sageimage 2 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sageimage 3 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sageimage 4 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sageimage 5 of Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sage

Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sage

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Snack Pot - 330ml - Silver Sage
Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!Perfectly designed for eating on the go, the lids of our nifty Snack Pots invite your little one to help themselves to whatever tasty treats may lie inside - without the contents spilling out onto the floor around them!The sturdy silicone material will stand firm in the the face of even the most enthusiastic dish flingers, while a handy suction base sticks fast to tabletops, trays and other smooth surfaces to further eliminate mess.As with everything in our Silicone Suction Collection, this pot is dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning, while the collapsible design allows for convenient space-saving storage.

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here