Ashley Collapsible Laundry Basket - 22L - Grey

This great multi purpose silicone basket is an essential item for quick visits to the laundrette.

It is manufactured from durable plastic which can be effortlessly wiped clean in seconds.

A simple solution when you are in need of saving space, after using the basket it can be folded away for storage.

Approx Size: L53 x W38. 5 x H21/7. 5cm Capacity: 22 Litres