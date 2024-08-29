Bormioli Rocco Ypsilon Whisky Glasses - 150ml - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

An after dinner liqueur is usually the very last thing you serve to your guests, so you want to make sure you present that aperitif in a memorable way that will put the perfect final detail on the occasion. These contemporary liqueur / dessert glasses are guaranteed to impress guests and make sipping any drink or eating a dessert a true pleasure.As finely crafted as they are uniquely designed, these glasses are guaranteed to remain among your favourite glassware pieces for years to come design Transparent to highlight the colour of the contents insidePerfectly contoured for a comfortable grip150ml Height: 95mm Diameter: 77mm

An after dinner liqueur is usually the very last thing you serve to your guests, so you want to make sure you present that aperitif in a memorable way that will put the perfect final detail on the occasion. These contemporary liqueur / dessert glasses are guaranteed to impress guests and make sipping any drink or eating a dessert a true pleasure.As finely crafted as they are uniquely designed, these glasses are guaranteed to remain among your favourite glassware pieces for years to come design Transparent to highlight the colour of the contents insidePerfectly contoured for a comfortable grip150ml Height: 95mm Diameter: 77mm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.