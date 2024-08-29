Argon Tableware Brocca Glass Water Jug - 1.5 Litre

The Brocca Jug offers everyday usability and durability combined with a sleek design that will be a welcome addition to your dinner table.

Designed with a wide base for stability, robust handle and spout to contain ice / fruit or garnish.

Perfect for serving drinks at parties, dinner, BBQ or events.

Make sure your Pimm's is served from a Brocca jug!