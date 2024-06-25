Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6

LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 350ml - Pack of 6
Serve tea, coffee and hot chocolate in striking Eastern Mediterranean style with these Cozy Coffee Glasses from LAV.Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.The Cozy collection follows in that proud tradition, with a crisp transparent design crafted to provide the perfect showcase for your favourite layered drinks or vibrant fruit infusions.Best of all, each glass can be neatly stacked inside one another - ideal for places where storage space is at a premium!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here