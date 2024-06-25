Hubble 5012786050273 Hubble Nursery Pal Glow+ 5" White

The Hubble Nursery Pal Glow+ is a smart HD video baby camera that enables you to keep an eye on your baby wherever you are in the world on your compatible smartphone or tablet. The HubbleClub Subscription, available on the HubbleClub by Hubbe Connected app, allows you to receive sound and motion notifications to your compatible viewing device so you can always stay connected to what's going on. You'll also have unlimited steaming and motion triggered recordings will be stored for 24 hours in the cloud. A wide range of analytics, including Video Recording and the Growth and Development Tracker, give you peace of mind that your little one is healthy and happy. See the room with remote scan, digital tilt and zoom functions, and communicate while on the go with crystal-clear two-way audio. With the Hubble Nursery Pal Glow, you're free to watch them dream from anywhere.