Swan SF17021WHTN 3.5L Slow Cooker Nordic White

Cook delicious, hassle-free hearty meals with this Swan SF17021WHTN Nordic white 3.5 litre slow cooker. From casseroles to chilli con carne, make a range of dishes for all the family. There are three heat settings - low and high to thoroughly cook your food for a rich and full flavour, ready for when you get home - along with an auto keep warm function so food stays at a consistent temperature if you want to go back for seconds. The sturdy glass lid lets you safely monitor your food, while sealing in the warmth to retain heat for fast and efficient cooking. The inner ceramic pot is removable, allowing you to serve food at the dinner table and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. It's compact and can be stored away in your cupboard or left on the worktop if you use it regularly. Non-slip feet provide stability and prevent scratching your surface. The Swan Nordic collection is inspired by Scandinavian minimalist design, featuring neutral colour schemes and wood-effect accents to compliment any home decor.