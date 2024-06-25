Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Grey

Bring authentic Italian style pizza into your home with the Elite 18L Pizza Oven. With a maximum temperature of 370C, you can create delicious pizzas with an authentic crispy base and sear meat for that perfectly cooked steak every time. The dual element turbo crisper encourages more even and thorough cooking, perfect for creating family meals and meat portions The 18L capacity perfectly accommodates a 12 Inch pizza which is perfect for cooking frozen, crust, fresh and neopolitan style pizzas and can even be used to create your own pizzas using homemade dough. The 15 cooking functions offer versatility with a choice of Oven, Roast, Grill, Toast, Bagel, Ferment, Dehydrate, Frozen Pizza, Veggies, Fries, Wings and Cake. Five high temperature cooking functions will let you cook crispy pizza bases with ease and sear meat, whilst a pre-heat function will let you prepare the oven so it is ready to cook. A handle on the side offers easy manoeuvrability, whilst it can be stored upright to save space.