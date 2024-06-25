Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Grey
image 1 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Greyimage 2 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Greyimage 3 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Greyimage 4 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Greyimage 5 of Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Grey

Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£199.99

£199.99/each

Tower T17141 18L Pizza Oven Grey
Bring authentic Italian style pizza into your home with the Elite 18L Pizza Oven. With a maximum temperature of 370C, you can create delicious pizzas with an authentic crispy base and sear meat for that perfectly cooked steak every time. The dual element turbo crisper encourages more even and thorough cooking, perfect for creating family meals and meat portions The 18L capacity perfectly accommodates a 12 Inch pizza which is perfect for cooking frozen, crust, fresh and neopolitan style pizzas and can even be used to create your own pizzas using homemade dough. The 15 cooking functions offer versatility with a choice of Oven, Roast, Grill, Toast, Bagel, Ferment, Dehydrate, Frozen Pizza, Veggies, Fries, Wings and Cake. Five high temperature cooking functions will let you cook crispy pizza bases with ease and sear meat, whilst a pre-heat function will let you prepare the oven so it is ready to cook. A handle on the side offers easy manoeuvrability, whilst it can be stored upright to save space.
2000W Pizza Oven with temperatures ranging from 40c - 400cEfficient dual element for high heating releasing15 functions including: Oven/Roast/Grill/Toast/Bagel/Bake/Warm/Defrost/Ferment/Dehydrate/Frozen Pizza/Veggies/Fries/Wings/Cake5 High temp Roast Crisper/Steak/Crust Pizza/Fresh Pizza/Wood FiredCooking 4 types of Pizza: Frozen/Crust/Fresh/NeapolitanIncludes: Rack/Tray/Basket/Enamel non-stick coating cast iron tray/Glove and Tongues

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here