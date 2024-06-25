Marketplace.
LEGO Technic 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck Toy 42129

Anyone who loves powerful app-controlled motor vehicles, toy trucks and construction toys will have lots of fun building this LEGO Technic 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck (42129) toy model set. Packed with realistic features, this RC truck toy offers an engaging build for adults and kids aged 12 and up. Open the cab doors and bonnet. Check out the working suspension on all 4 wheels and open the service hatch to inspect the gearbox. The model also features a detailed engine with a spinning radiator fan. In a first for LEGO Technic, this model has differential locking. Lock and unlock the differentials using the app to manoeuvre the truck over rough terrain. With this remote control truck model, the build is just the start. Use the CONTROL+ app to put this mighty machine to the test. Use the different control screens to steer and operate the differential locking. With challenges and achievements in the app, there are so many ways to play. This set is ideal for anyone who loves trucks, cool vehicles and buildable RC cars.

