LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 RC Set 42146

£579.99

LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 RC Set 42146
It's big. It's mighty. It's your next construction challenge. This LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 (42146) model kit for adults to build stands over 99 cm (38 in.) high and is one of the largest models in the LEGO Technic range (as of August 2023). Packed with details, this remote control Liebherr crane model features realistic movement in an impressive tribute to one of the world's most powerful cranes. Immerse yourself in the details of this large LEGO construction set for adults as you enjoy a mindful build that celebrates one of the world's most powerful cranes. Then put your model crane to work using the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app to see what this mighty machine can do. Realistic functions include the tank steering, rotating turntable, luffing jib, winch and load sensing. This model crane is part of a collection of LEGO sets for adults who appreciate excellent design. A new hands-on project for you or the ideal gift for a crane fan, this LEGO Technic building kit provides a rewarding build with a detailed model to explore.

