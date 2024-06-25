Marketplace.
LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera Adults Set 21345

Sharpen your focus and recreate a design classic. This collectible LEGO set for adults, featuring a realistic brick-built model of the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera (21345), makes the best photography gift for camera lovers. Enjoy quality time capturing iconic details of this collectible model kit for adults to build, such as the viewfinder, Colour Spectrum and exposure compensation dial, and add stickers with authentic graphics. With this creative activity, you can also Build a Polaroid Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack containing 3 illustrated ‘photos', including one of the Polaroid inventor, Edwin H. Land. Choose a photo, load it into the LEGO camera, press the red shutter button and the photo is ejected, just like the real thing. Find instructions for this LEGO camera set for adults in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through every step of the mindful, creative building experience. This LEGO Ideas model is part of a carefully curated collection of top-quality LEGO Sets for Adults. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you. This collectible model kit for adults to build makes a fab creative gift for men, women and teens who love photography and vintage cameras.

