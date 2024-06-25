PawHut 2-Tier Wooden Rabbit Hutch with Sliding Tray

Painted by water paint and roofed with pitch material, this guinea pig house can keep your bunnies safe and stand still in almost any bad weather. The upper area is a duplicate version of the first tier. Little height of the feet part can help keep the house away from the humid ground and other bad elements. With multiple windows and doors, the rabbit house has excellent air circulation. The tray can be pulled out for easy cleaning. Find decent protection with PawHut for your little animals. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size