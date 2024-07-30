PawHut Hooded Cat Litter Box, Pet Toilet w/ Scoop, Tray - Light Green

An excellent design like no other, this PawHut cat litter tray with lid gives pets a private and comfortable space, whilst concealing unpleasant odours, so your room stays smelling fresh. Cats will enter through the front door and leave through the top, so they don't carry litter through the house, whilst the high edges keep everything inside the box contained. The scoop and removable tray keep their space tidy, whilst the buckle on the side lets you take apart and thoroughly clean the box.